Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 2

  • Ami Dang — Parted Plains (Leaving Records)
  • Black Milk — DiVE EP (Mass Appeal Records)
  • Channel Tres — Black Moses EP (Fader Label)
  • Clairo — Immunity (Fader Label)
  • Cory Wong — Motivational Music For The Syncopated Soul (self-released)
  • Cross Record — Cross Record (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • Dave Bass — No Boundaries (All About Jazz)
  • Davina And The Vagabonds — Sugar Drops (Red House Records)
  • Derek Hunter Wilson — Steel, Wood, & Air (ECM)
  • FFN — Such Is Life EP (MerchNOW)
  • Floral Print — Floral Print EP (Tiny Engines)
  • Forgetter — Parts Of Anything (Blight Records)
  • The Giraffes — Flower Of The Cosmos (Silver Sleeve Records)
  • GRLwood — I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12 (sonaBLAST! Records)
  • Haiku Salut — The General (Secret Name Records)
  • The Harmaleighs — She Won’t Make Sense (Nettwerk Records)
  • Have Mercy — The Love Life (Hopeless Records)
  • Jade Imagine — Basic Love (Remote Control Records)
  • Little Boots — Jump EP (On Repeat Records)
  • Mabel — High Expectations (Capitol Records)
  • Mauno — Really Well (Tin Angel Records)
  • Mister Lies — Mister Lies (Lefse)
  • Miynt — Stay On Your Mind EP (B3SCI Records)
  • Molly Burch — Ballads EP (Captured Tracks)
  • Moon Diagrams — Trappy Bats (Sonic Cathedral)
  • The New Roses — Nothing But Wild (Napalm Records)
  • Northlane — Alien (UNFD)
  • Outsider — When Love Dies EP (Flatspot Records)
  • Penny And Sparrow — Finch (Thirty Tigers)
  • Possible Humans — Everybody Split (Trouble In Mind Records)
  • Rancho Bizzarro — Possessed By Rancho EP (Argonauta Records)
  • RF Shannon — Rain On Dust (Keeled Scales)
  • The Rocket Summer — Sweet Shivers (Aviate Records)
  • Russian Circles — Blood Year (Sargent House)
  • SiXforNinE — Parallel Universe (Eclipse Records)
  • So Sensitive — Bedroom Drama (Soft Boy Songs)
  • Skillet — Victorious (Atlantic Records)
  • Slaughter Beach, Dog — Safe And Also No Fear (Lame-O Records)
  • Taylor Hollingsworth — Tap Dancing Daddy (Flower Moon Records)
  • Tennis System — Lovesick (Graveface Records)
  • The Teskey Brothers — Run Home Slow (Glassnote)
  • Ty Segall — First Taste (Drag City)
  • Tyler Childers — Country Squire (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records)
  • Volbeat — Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Republic Records)
  • Young Guv — Guv I (Run For Cover Records)

