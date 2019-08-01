Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, August 2
- Ami Dang — Parted Plains (Leaving Records)
- Black Milk — DiVE EP (Mass Appeal Records)
- Channel Tres — Black Moses EP (Fader Label)
- Clairo — Immunity (Fader Label)
- Cory Wong — Motivational Music For The Syncopated Soul (self-released)
- Cross Record — Cross Record (Ba Da Bing Records)
- Dave Bass — No Boundaries (All About Jazz)
- Davina And The Vagabonds — Sugar Drops (Red House Records)
- Derek Hunter Wilson — Steel, Wood, & Air (ECM)
- FFN — Such Is Life EP (MerchNOW)
- Floral Print — Floral Print EP (Tiny Engines)
- Forgetter — Parts Of Anything (Blight Records)
- The Giraffes — Flower Of The Cosmos (Silver Sleeve Records)
- GRLwood — I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12 (sonaBLAST! Records)
- Haiku Salut — The General (Secret Name Records)
- The Harmaleighs — She Won’t Make Sense (Nettwerk Records)
- Have Mercy — The Love Life (Hopeless Records)
- Jade Imagine — Basic Love (Remote Control Records)
- Little Boots — Jump EP (On Repeat Records)
- Mabel — High Expectations (Capitol Records)
- Mauno — Really Well (Tin Angel Records)
- Mister Lies — Mister Lies (Lefse)
- Miynt — Stay On Your Mind EP (B3SCI Records)
- Molly Burch — Ballads EP (Captured Tracks)
- Moon Diagrams — Trappy Bats (Sonic Cathedral)
- The New Roses — Nothing But Wild (Napalm Records)
- Northlane — Alien (UNFD)
- Outsider — When Love Dies EP (Flatspot Records)
- Penny And Sparrow — Finch (Thirty Tigers)
- Possible Humans — Everybody Split (Trouble In Mind Records)
- Rancho Bizzarro — Possessed By Rancho EP (Argonauta Records)
- RF Shannon — Rain On Dust (Keeled Scales)
- The Rocket Summer — Sweet Shivers (Aviate Records)
- Russian Circles — Blood Year (Sargent House)
- SiXforNinE — Parallel Universe (Eclipse Records)
- So Sensitive — Bedroom Drama (Soft Boy Songs)
- Skillet — Victorious (Atlantic Records)
- Slaughter Beach, Dog — Safe And Also No Fear (Lame-O Records)
- Taylor Hollingsworth — Tap Dancing Daddy (Flower Moon Records)
- Tennis System — Lovesick (Graveface Records)
- The Teskey Brothers — Run Home Slow (Glassnote)
- Ty Segall — First Taste (Drag City)
- Tyler Childers — Country Squire (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records)
- Volbeat — Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Republic Records)
- Young Guv — Guv I (Run For Cover Records)