Universal/Domino/Matador

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in August here.

You can always count on Interpol for some consistently loud indie post-punk, and they haven’t really failed to provide that since their debut album nearly two decades ago. Now they’re back with their sixth album, and sure enough, they maintain the high level of quality the world has come to expect.

Meanwhile, Blood Orange shares an intimate offering, an album that explores issues that are close to the heart of Dev Hynes. This week also saw a new One Direction solo EP from Liam Payne, a live album from Four Tet, something that’s very much like a live album from Justice, and other new releases from White Denim, Honne, Alice In Chains, and Devon Welsh.

Interpol — Marauder

Interpol has been one of the most consistent indie forces of the past couple decades, and now they’re back with another album of frenetic post-punk energy. Lead single “The Rover” embodies the high-octane spirit of the album, which is filled with guitars and Paul Banks’ idiosyncratic vocals from start to finish.

Read our interview with Interpol here.

Blood Orange — Negro Swan

Nobody out there does it quite like Blood Orange does. His new album is an intensely personal affair, led by songs like “Charcoal Baby” that explore what it’s like to deal with black depression and queer anxiety.

Liam Payne — First Time

Like Harry Styles and the others before him, Payne has shared his first post-One Direction solo release. On his debut EP, Payne is looking for a radio hit on songs like the Latin-influence and French Montana-featuring title track.

Four Tet — Live At Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018

Four Tet is perhaps the most creative thinker in electronic music, and his live shows feature fascinating and entertaining reinterpretations of his work. This show, recorded earlier this year, is led by material from his past couple of strong albums, Morning Side and New Energy.