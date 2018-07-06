Universal/Maybach Music Group/Epic

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in July here.

Hip-hop heads woke up to a pair of exciting surprises this morning. First, Meek Mill dropped a new EP, which consists of his first new music since he was released from prison in April. Second, Future also shared a previously unannounced release: Beastmode 2, the follow-up to his 2015 Beastmode mixtape and his first solo full-length project since last year’s Hndrxx. This week also saw new records from Years & Years, Avey Tare, and others.

Meek Mill — Legends Of The Summer EP

Meek Mill hasn’t been able to release as much music as he’d have liked to since his 2017 album Wins & Losses, due to his ongoing legal trouble. He’s back with a new mixtape now, though, and it features “Stay Woke,” which he performed with Miguel at the BET Awards last month.

Future — Beastmode 2

Future and Zaytoven have teamed up for another Beastmode installment, and like its predecessor, the new one keeps the tracklist tight and concentrated, clocking in at a paltry (by contemporary hip-hop standards, anyway) nine tracks. Save for the one feature from Young Scooter, it’s mainly just Thug and Zaytoven doing their thing and doing it well.