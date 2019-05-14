All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Charly Bliss offer up a bold power-pop statement, Jamila Woods showcase the majesty of her artistry, and Rhye giving us his second album in just two years. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Charly Bliss — Young Enough

In 2017, Brooklyn indie-pop outfit Charly Bliss released their minor breakthrough album, Guppy, to much acclaim. But like any album that makes a splash, their follow up Young Enough emerges with much greater visibility, and the band is rising to the occasion. Writing about the album for Uproxx, Steven Hyden said, “Charly Bliss might still be underdogs slugging it away on the club circuit, but Young Enough sounds like it was made under the assumption that Hendricks is already a superstar. If there’s any justice, she’ll eventually get there for real.”

Holly Herndon — Proto

On the 2015 standout Platform, Holly Herndon’s music often felt like the intersection between humanity and technology, a circuit board made of flesh and blood. So, it’s only fitting that on the latest album, Herdon turns into the world of A.I. by collaborating with an entity named Spawn. Herndon’s project delves into some of the philosophical discussions surrounding A.I., using her recently completed Ph.D. from Stanford where she studied machine learning and music. If the future has a sound, this is likely it.