All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent lables, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes our favorite sad pop singer paying tribute to motherhood, Baltimore dream pop legends exceeding expectations for the seventh time in a row, and Iceland’s biggest band making music for solitude. It was a very good week.

Beach House – 7



Seven albums into their remarkable career, and dream pop’s poster children continue to impress. There aren’t many bands who this deep into their run that are releasing music that can be argued to be their best, but Beach House make continually hitting their high water mark look easy. Plus, this album rocks harder than any of their previous efforts.

Lykke Li – “utopia”

In honor of Mother’s Day, Lykke Li offered up a taste from her upcoming album, so sad so sexy, along with a clip that features both a young Lykke and Lykke’s own son. It’s neither a sad nor sexy clip, and instead turns lyrics that could have been directed to an object of desire into a tender wish for her own child. It’s a special little release from one of music’s best.

La Luz – Floating Features



Seattle throwback rock band La Luz (now Los Angeles residents) have been steadily building buzz over the course of a pair of previous albums, including 2015’s Weirdo Shrine produced by Ty Segall. The surf rock vibes continue on their latest effort, their most mature and fully-realized offering yet.

Ryley Walker – “Spoil With The Rest”

It doesn’t take long to realize a songwriter is on a special trip for an album cycle. For Ryley Walker, you can listen to just the first minute of “Spoil With The Rest” and hear both how much he is pushing himself and how inspired the output is. It makes his soon-to-be-released Deafman Glance all the more exciting.

Sigur Rós — Liminal





You don’t need to go to a soundbath to hear Sigur Ros‘ latest ambient collection. But, it sure might help you get the most from the listening experience. For those who don’t live near where a soundbath is being held, Jonsi and co. make music so enthralling that you might think you are there anyway. As far as something to hold you over until the next proper Sigur Ros album, this might be as good as it gets.