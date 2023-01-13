Last week, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Coachella kicked off announcements for the spring 2023 festival season. Now it’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s turn, and the event has big shoes to fill after 2022’s epic return. This year’s event, set to take place between April 28 and May 7, doesn’t look like it will disappoint. Amongst the 5,000 musicians listed to perform at the Fair Grounds Race Course are Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Santana, and The Lumineers, to name a few of the headliners.

But just as the event’s name highlights, several jazz acts will grace one of the event’s five stages, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Rebirth Brass Band, Chistone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and more. Other notable performers include Melissa Etheridge, Jazmine Sullivan, HER, Big Freedia, and Durand Jones.

Jazz Fest 2023 Music Lineup!

GA Weekend Passes and VIP Packages on sale now! View the full lineup and purchase tickets at https://t.co/dApNCrwnOx#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/T0Ii71zTXF — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) January 13, 2023

The festival will also feature several international artists, including La Tribu de Abrante, Plena Libra, Pirulo y la Tribu, Atabal, and more.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival will feature several crafting activities for children and families and a wide array of food trucks for attendees to explore New Orleans’ staple dishes.

Tickets for the New Orleans Jazz Festival 2023 are on sale now. Head here for more information.

