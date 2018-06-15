The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Senior Music Writer
06.15.18

Sub Pop

As we round into the second half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. We’ve got a tremendous sophomore statement from one of the best new bands in indie rock, another solo endeavor from the man who shaped the sound of The Smiths, the latest blues-rock entry from the last living link to the iconic Chess Records label, a fierce EP from one of Detroit’s finest modern bands, and an alternate look into one of the most beloved rock records of the decade.

Around The Web

TAGSBest New Rock AlbumsBuddy Guyjohnny marrProtomartyrRolling Blackouts Coastal Feverthe gaslight anthem

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 21 hours ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP