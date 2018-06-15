The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

As we round into the second half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.
This week is no different. We’ve got a tremendous sophomore statement from one of the best new bands in indie rock, another solo endeavor from the man who shaped the sound of The Smiths, the latest blues-rock entry from the last living link to the iconic Chess Records label, a fierce EP from one of Detroit’s finest modern bands, and an alternate look into one of the most beloved rock records of the decade.
