Nick Cannon shared a lengthy statement after he was dropped by ViacomCBS this week, and it touched on a number of points. One of them was apologizing to his “Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position.” Cannon has now expanded on that apology in a series of tweets, in which he further expresses remorse and vows to continue learning about Judaism and the Jewish people.

Cannon wrote last night:

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

About an hour later, he continued, “I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action @SimonWiesenthal. My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community…. On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing.”

