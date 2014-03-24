Nick Cannon In Whiteface Is The Stuff Nightmares Are Made Out Of

News & Culture Writer
03.24.14 49 Comments

Nick Cannon posted this horrifying photo to Instagram purportedly to promote his upcoming album “White People Party Music,” with the caption:

It’s official… I’m White!!! #WHITEPEOPLEPARTYMUSIC #Wppm in stores April 1st!!!!!!Dude Go Get It!!!Join The Party!!!! #GoodCredit #DogKissing #BeerPong #FarmersMarkets #FistPumping #CreamCheeseEating #RacialDraft “Bro I got drafted!!”

CANNON-WHITEFACE

OK, now we need to discuss this. First of all, I have no idea what is happening here. Second of all, I still have no idea what is happening here. Is he making fun of white people? What is his angle? Is his album really for white people parties and this is a legitimate marketing stunt? Also, just a reminder — Nick Cannon is married to a white woman (Correction: MOSTLY white) who is far superior to him both financially and career-wise which kind of makes him come off like Mariah Carey’s glorified purse holder.

He also posted a couple of videos to Instagram which makes it seem like — again, despite the fact that he is married to a predominantly white woman — everything Nick Cannon knows about white people he’s picked up by watching Bill and Ted movies:

Sh*t if I know. I’m going to just chalk it up to the fact that Nick Cannon is one of those people who thinks himself to be really super clever when no one else understands what the hell the joke is supposed to be.

Relevant, because THIS is how you make fun of white people:

Also relevant, because Terry Crews:

H/T Jezebel

