Nick Cannon In Whiteface Is The Stuff Nightmares Are Made Out Of

Nick Cannon posted this horrifying photo to Instagram purportedly to promote his upcoming album “White People Party Music,” with the caption:
It’s official… I’m White!!! #WHITEPEOPLEPARTYMUSIC #Wppm in stores April 1st!!!!!!Dude Go Get It!!!Join The Party!!!! #GoodCredit #DogKissing #BeerPong #FarmersMarkets #FistPumping #CreamCheeseEating #RacialDraft “Bro I got drafted!!”
OK, now we need to discuss this. First of all, I have no idea what is happening here. Second of all, I still have no idea what is happening here. Is he making fun of white people? What is his angle? Is his album really for white people parties and this is a legitimate marketing stunt? Also, just a reminder — Nick Cannon is married to a white woman (Correction: MOSTLY white) who is far superior to him both financially and career-wise which kind of makes him come off like Mariah Carey’s glorified purse holder.
He also posted a couple of videos to Instagram which makes it seem like — again, despite the fact that he is married to a predominantly white woman — everything Nick Cannon knows about white people he’s picked up by watching Bill and Ted movies:
Sh*t if I know. I’m going to just chalk it up to the fact that Nick Cannon is one of those people who thinks himself to be really super clever when no one else understands what the hell the joke is supposed to be.
Relevant, because THIS is how you make fun of white people:
Also relevant, because Terry Crews:
H/T Jezebel
So that’s what Daniel Tosh looks like as a ginger.
I thought he looked like carrot top
It’s nice for Mariah to let him have a daddies day out every now and again.
He feels like a grown up when she gives him some walking around money.
Hooooo man. That Nick Cannon. Getting out those timely jokes just after Dave Chappelle did it (better) in 2002.
[www.youtube.com]
*2003.
This makes me feel good about myself because now I KNOW I’m not racist, and would hate Nick Cannon no matter what race he was.
Sorry, he’s only fourth.
Unfunny people rankings:
5) Chelsea Handler
4) Nick Cannon
3) Carlos “the thief” Mencia
2) Dane Cook
1) George Lopez
Katt Williams would like to sign up for your newsletter.
Somewhere, Jeff Dunham is breathing a sigh of relief.
What? No Rebel Wilson? She could take a place. Or two.
I enjoyed George Lopez way too much in Balls of Fury for him to be number 1 on my unfunny list. Top 10, sure, but he’s more boring than unfunny. Also, Carlos Mencia and Dane Cook are still around?
You know how people look back and previous generations, and look down upon them for their stupidity and ignorance? I’d say this qualifies as stupidity and ignorance.
Imagine if a white musician took photos and made videos of him/herself in black face and released an album called black people party music. There would be no end to the outrage. Where is the outrage people?! Is this not racist?
I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GONNA TAKE THIS ANYMORE!!!!
But seriously, the only thing that makes me more mad than this… the people that get mad at the people for being mad at this.
his name is elvis
Obviously sarcasm is something you don’t comprehend stinkandburn…
My reply first you slacker
My vote is April Fool’s joke…bad April Fool’s joke.
Way to piss off 99.3% of your audience Cannon. #Blackpeopledontlikeyou
I’d wax poetic about “What if a white person blah blah blah” but it’s Nick Cannon and who gives a shit
Sam Raimi had it wrong. I’m pretty sure that that image is the last thing anyone sees before they’re unceremoniously dragged to Hell.
It’s okay guys making fun of white people is acceptable.
Yes, white people are the greatest victims in the history of the entire planet.
It’s not worth it to put on whiteface, now he can’t say the n-word.
@Woody Bombay: I’m pretty sure he couldn’t anyway.
Great, now I have to watch “White Chicks”.
YOU DON’T HAVE TO DO THIS TO YOURSELF
You could pluck your eyebrows one at a time form the same effect.
I can’t wait for Nick Lachey’s new blackface album as the follow-up
Are you two really fighting over who was the first to derp?
Am I watching an old episode of All That? I feel like Jamie Lynn Spears is about to walk in acting like a hillbilly.
No, this is more like Roundhouse.
We’re all going to learn a valuable lesson before someone says “Reprise the theme song and roll the credits!”
It’s Nick Cannon. does he really need an angle?
God i love Terry Crews
I’m more offended by the implication that a man married to a woman more successful than him is disgraceful than any possible racism against the majority race in this country.
The biggest surprise here is that Pluto Nash guy used to be relevant.
Jesus, he’s the unfunniest person alive.
Did Stacey really not realize Mariah Carey was half black until posting this and having to correct it?
Don’t needs brains when you got big boobs.
this is NOT racist!!! Black people don’t have to power to make white people feel inferior.. how do u make fun of white people? name a white racist joke? ….I’ll wait. …. if you haven’t noticed, almost every “race”/ minority group has been historically oppressed besides white people (generally speaking, not including white middle class people). Minorities include: the elderly, disabled, Jews, women, people of color and immigrants (even back when immigrants came from Europe)- think about it
Why do white people own so many pets? Because they’re not allowed to own people anymore.
I’m sorry I owned all those slaves, I’m also sorry for constructing the current social parameters for which I personally benefit from every day. You have no idea how amazing it is to receive my monthly white hetero cheque from the man.
“the elderly, disabled, Jews, women, people of color and immigrants”
who’s left?
Don’t be a moron.
“Black people don’t have to power to make white people feel inferior”
Sure they do. Every time a white man steps onto a basketball court they feel inferior and especially in the locker room if you know what I mean….
Also… Jesus Christ. Was that Wayans Brothers movie done satirically? They didn’t REALLY think that makeup passed for a white person, right? Right?!
I am offended and that is racist
who the fuck is nick cannon?
The reason blackface is tabu/ socially inappropriate is because of they way white people portrayed blacks as stereotypical caricatures during the 1800s. Black people were also made to wear this makeup to darken their skin as well if they wanted to become a performer. They would not be accepted on stage (by white audiences) with their natural skin exposed. They were to act out stereotypes and perform as a caricature of their own ethnicity, which reinforced stereotypes and perpetuated racist attitudes and perceptions. They were treated as circus monkeys and not as people. Many of the performers were truly talented and found it hard to participate, but had limited options if they wanted to become an entertainer/ make a living in the industry. Today African-Americans have made great strides, especially after the civil rights movement. Because the use of blackface is so historically ugly and derogatory, our modern society has come to the understanding that it is inappropriate. Especially when it is done maliciously or intended as a racial slur. The question we must ask ourselves today is, “Is nick cannon’s whiteface going to cause the same destruction and proliferating of the white race during this day in age?” Will this change peoples attitudes and perception of white people? With approximately 77 percent of Americans being white and only 13 percent being black, do we really need to feel that nick cannon is doing something to damage the white race’s reputation? Do we need to view it as racist, or can it just be taken as freedom of expression? Or a joke/ comedy, perhaps we can be a good sport and let him have his fun, without bringing up history white people should be ashamed of?
The real question I would like to ask here is “why are people so offended by nick cannon in whiteface?” Is it because they fear this will cause stereotyping? Invalidate the white culture and society? Distort white traditions into inaccurate and offensive caricatures? Will it cause damaging effects on a marginalized group of people? Or is it because “the black people get offended by blackface, so we should have the same privilege as well?” Perhaps the “No fair they get to be offended and we don’t ” attitude? Or is it because “it hurts my feelings when people make fun of me”.
This is what I am genuinely curious about…