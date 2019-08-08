Nick Cave Once Recorded A Song With Flatbush Zombies

Getty Image

Nick Cave‘s Red Hand Files website is one of the weirdest and most enlightening spaces on the internet. As anyone who’s listened to his music knows, he’s a descriptive and grim writer with an endless sense of humor. Just like it’s there in his songs, it’s there in his fan Q&A posts.

As reported by Stereogum and Pitchfork, Cave dropped quite the bomb in the most recent Red Hand Files post. Apparently, he’s a huge fan of Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies, and owns a sick vintage t-shirt “bought around the release of their first album” that he considers one of his most prized possessions. He then went on to casually drop that he and Flatbush Zombies actually recorded a song together, and they’re all just sitting on it.

“A few years ago the Zombies and I attempted a collaboration and I sent them my version of the T. Rex classic, ‘Cosmic Dancer,'” Cave wrote. “They said they ‘could not relate to it’ but they radically pitch-shifted my voice, sampled it and used it anyway, as the percussive heartbeat to an extraordinarily wild and f*cked-up piece of hip-hop that neither of us released.”

Nick Cave, if you’re reading this, it’s not too late to release it.