Nicki Minaj Excitedly Reveals She Made An ‘Epic Song’ With Adele

A couple weeks ago, Ryan Tedder said that his band OneRepublic was working on a collaboration with Beyonce, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Adele. It turned out he was just joking about the whole thing, but now it looks like there may be actual news of an Adele collaboration: Nicki Minaj revealed she is working on a song with the English singer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Minaj was asked if she is working on something with Adele or if she ever would, and she responded, “Yes and yes, yes and yes, woo hoo! But: Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her and we already shot a video and it’s an epic song!”

Hopefully this isn’t another Tedder-style joke, because it would be fascinating to see the two pair up, as they have been circling each other for years. Adele famously rapped Minaj’s verse from “Monster” on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016, and Minaj loved it, tweeting, “Pull thru, QUEEN!!!!! ?????? #Adele #Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNIC I cried when she waved bye to the careers ? #Hello #BuhBye ???” This summer, Adele brought back her “Monster” rap at a Los Angeles party.