Ariana Grande is the executive producer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot soundtrack, and now, she has shared the tracklist from the record. She previously released her Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus collaboration “Don’t Call Me Angel,” and the tracklist reveals that overall, Grande appears on five new songs from the album. That includes a Normani and Nicki Minaj collaboration called “Bad To You,” as well as a Chaka Khan collab called “Nobody,” a joint effort with Victoria Monet called “Got Her Own,” and a solo song called “How I Look On You.”

Grande posted the tracklist and wrote on Instagram, “excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices.”

Find the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack tracklist below.

1. Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma, and Stefflon Don — “How It’s Done”

2. Ariana Grande, Normani, and Nicki Minaj — “Bad To You”

3. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey — “Don’t Call Me Angel”

4. M 22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé — “Eyes Off You”

5. Donna Summer — “Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix)”

6. Ariana Grande and Chaka Khan — “Nobody”

7. Anitta — “Pantera”

8. Ariana Grande — “How I Look On You”

9. Danielle Bradberry — “Blackout”

10. Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet — “Got Her Own”

11. Jack Elliott and Allyn Ferguson — “Charlie’s Angel’s Theme (Black Caviar Remix)”

Charlie’s Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 11/1 via Republic. Pre-order it here.