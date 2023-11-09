Nicki Minaj Rolling Loud New York 2022
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Recalled Nearly Becoming Addicted To Percocet Early In Her Career

Nicki Minaj is on the new Vogue cover for December 2023, where she discussed various aspects of her career and personal life. One of these moments was about a time when Minaj had been living in Atlanta to work on her career. After experiencing menstrual cramps, she was prescribed Percocet — but the way she was taking it soon went beyond using it for the standard pain.

“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive,” Minaj said. “Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”

Minaj pointed out that many big stars struggled with self-medication as a way of escapism. She also reflected on the history of addiction in her own family, as her late father struggled with hard substance abuse — and that her mom didn’t really understand it.

“I think about watching my father go back and forth, and I just wish that at the time I understood that he wasn’t doing it because he wanted to,” she said. “I thought that he was making a conscious effort to be addicted to a drug that would have him steal his children’s video games and sell them for money. Think about that — who would make a conscious effort to do that? Now I realize, those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims too.”

