Explicit music lyric offendee Ben Shapiro is making the rounds again. This time, he shared a video criticizing Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” and the “Pound Town 2” remix with Nicki Minaj. Long story short, Shapiro isn’t a fan of the song, which he sarcastically dubbed “one of the great pieces of art in the history of Western civilization” and declared makes Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” (which he famously has a viral history with) “look childhood-friendly.”

Minaj later clapped back on Twitter, writing, “Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended.” Now, the two are officially beefing.

Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended https://t.co/cdlRA1bZ8Y pic.twitter.com/sK6CIh25Fd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2023

Yesterday (June 21), Shapiro responded to Minaj’s tweet, “Not possible, @NICKIMINAJ, since you have apparently never recorded a song that left your ass out of it.” To that, Minaj replied, “Next time I’ll be sure to add my dick. So you can suk it. Love you [tongue out emoji] [face surrounded by hearts emoji] [kissy face with heart emoji].” Shapiro fired back, “Surprise twist: @NICKIMINAJ was the one with the anaconda all along.” As of now, that’s the end of the dialogue between the two.

Not possible, @NICKIMINAJ, since you have apparently never recorded a song that left your ass out of it https://t.co/YNR8IqMNGF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 21, 2023

Next time I’ll be sure to add my dick. So you can suk it. Love you 😛🥰😘 https://t.co/8DhIsoOLj2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2023

Surprise twist: @NICKIMINAJ was the one with the anaconda all along. https://t.co/alkfe6hL6L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2023

So far, Red hasn’t responded to Shapiro’s video except by retweeting some clips from it.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.