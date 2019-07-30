Getty Image

Nicki Minaj has been publicly in a relationship with Kenneth Petty, who she has known as far back as her teenage years growing up in Queens, since late December, when she made it Instagram official. The pair seem serious about each other, and they apparently just confirmed that they’re in it for the long haul, as Minaj and Petty were reportedly seen getting a marriage license. Marriage licenses are only valid for 90 days, so this seems to mean the two intend to get married in the not-so-distant future.

E! News reports that their sources confirm the pair officially got a marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on Monday. This comes after Minaj said last month that the pair already had a marriage license, as she said during an episode of her Apple Beats 1 show Queen Radio, “We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

She also referred to herself as “Miss Petty” during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. She was playing a game where she had to freestyle based on random words, and she rapped, “Six sides that’s the hexagon / I’m the big homie Megatron / These girls can’t see me like the Yeti / All these girls gas like Getty, I am Miss Petty / and it’s going down, basement / I be like ‘eat it, eat it, eat it,’ Edible Arrangement.”

