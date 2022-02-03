It’s been nearly three years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album, Queen. Since then, she got married, had her first child, and found herself in a fair amount of controversy. The singer is about to release her upcoming single, “Do We Want A Problem?” with Lil Baby, which she’s currently promoting.

Nicki Minaj and Kevin Samuels talking on IG Live 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/OrQZaq1fl1 — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 2, 2022

In addition to riding the interview circuit, Nicki also went on Instagram Live with Kevin Samuels, a former consultant who has repeatedly sparked controversy on social media for his dating advice. His comments are often condescending, especially towards women, but Samuels’ conversation with Nicki was, for the most part, smooth-sailing.

At one point, Samuels asked Nicki to rate herself on a scale of 1-10 and the rapper chose 7, but Samuels was not satisfied with her answer. “It’s the default answer for most people because they don’t want to go too high, they don’t want to go too low,” he said. Instead, he gave the singer a 9 and said she “gets additional points for eyes.”

Despite their rather calm conversation, many fans were a bit confused as to why Nicki hopped on Instagram Live with Samuels and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

You can view a clip from the Instagram Live above and read reactions from fans below.

Kevin Samuels is on IG live with Nicki Minaj, and he doesn’t have the same energy AT ALL, compared to when he’s talking to regular women. 😂 — 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@73eliever) February 2, 2022

Kevin Samuels is sooooo sassy and disrespectful to women but soon as he got on Live with @NICKIMINAJ bra was full of the upmost respect and even was a tad bit more masculine…😂 thats hilarious. — all the caucasians—to the back!!! (@ogtrevon_) February 2, 2022

Why the fuck is Nicki Minaj on live with Kevin Samuel's pic.twitter.com/LR1rZ9rEHI — I'll Behave This Time 🥲 (@UnfrndlyHottiee) February 2, 2022

Nicki Minaj & Kevin Samuels having a genuine conversation and her fanbase mad LMAOOOO — its Zee 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@itsAccWhatever_) February 2, 2022

Now why is Nicki Minaj on live with nutty ass Kevin Samuels — 🇳🇬 (@TaiLorMa6e) February 2, 2022

Nicki Minaj is down bad. She asked Kevin Samuels to rate her 🤦🏾‍♀️ — 🍁 (@Hibzster) February 2, 2022

Not Nicki Minaj on live with Kevin Samuels talking about “what do you rate me”? Sis, stannnnnuppp. — Egypt (@_ColourMeBadd) February 2, 2022

Nicki Minaj and Kevin Samuels going on IG live together is proof that we’re living in a simulation. — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) February 2, 2022

I will never listen to @NICKIMINAJ after her teaming up with KEVIN SAMUELS — AAYAN X (@AAYANFIXMYLIFE) February 2, 2022