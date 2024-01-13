In December, Nicki Minaj dropped her long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2, which went on to set new records for women in rap music. Nicki isn’t in a rush to share any official videos for the album. Instead, she’d rather flood the field with all of the other songs she recorded for it.

On January 13, Minaj unveiled another extended version of the album, namely the Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Pluto Edition). The new release featured the song “Press Play,” yet another collaboration between her and Future after “Nicki Hendrix.”

The pair let loose on “Press Play,” leaning into producer ATL Jacob’s light-hearted energy. Based on Nicki’s verse, she doesn’t believe in throwing away bars, as she took a jab at the Billboard music charts, rapping:

“Set the tone like her vocal coach / They said, ‘Why can’t you be Yoncé?’ / Daddy wasn’t no business man, mama wasn’t no business owner/Mm, what an idiot / You can’t be me, I’m already it / I been saucy, they all wanna skinny dip / I am your label’s obsession, you’s another guinea pig / Top of every list, including your man bucket / Been on the chart so long, I told ‘<a href=”https://uproxx.com/music/nicki-minaj-pink-friday-2-billboard-sales-issue-explained/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Billboard</a>’ to dust it / These sheep ain’t got the nerve, I heard I done struck it / It ain’t a hate train if you conduct it.”

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s new single “Press Play” featuring Future above.

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Republic. Find more information here.