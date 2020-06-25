There has been some sort of collaboration between Kanye West and Nicki Minaj in the works for some time now. In late 2018, Kanye teased that he and Minaj had made a song about slut shaming for Yandhi. Then, a few months after that, a Kanye/Minaj collab was further teased on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, the song, titled “New Body,” has become popular on TikTok thanks to a leak of Yandhi. This has made fans thirst for the full song to be officially released, so Minaj gave her followers advice on how to make that happen.

In a now-deleted tweet, Minaj suggested that she doesn’t have control over the song at the moment, so she encouraged her fans to pester Kim Kardashian for the song. Fans have also been hoping for Minaj’s ASAP Ferg collab “Move Ya Hips,” and she addressed that in her tweet as well, writing, “Y’all gotta light up Ferg comments everyday if u want MTH. And light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB,” followed by a shrugging emoji.

Nicki Minaj tells fans to spam ASAP Ferg to release their collaboration “Move Ya Hips” and Kim Kardashian for her song “New Body” with Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/dEvtFkSyS7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Minaj is having a stellar 2020 so far. She earned her first No. 1 song be featuring on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and she just got her second chart-topper with her Tekashi 69 collaboration, “Trollz.”