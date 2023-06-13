In 2022, Nicki Minaj suggested she was considering getting breast reduction surgery. In an Instagram Live session, she said, “Can you please let these people know how my boobs is mad big and makes me… If their purpose were to feed the baby… now the baby is fed. Now technically in the eyes of god, in the eyes of man. I can do whatever I want with my titties.” After referencing a breast reduction, Minaj continued, “But, I mean, will people see me differently if I go to an A-cup?” The other person in the conversation asked if she’s want to go down to that size, and Minaj quickly responded, “Yes.”

Now, it appears Minaj has gone through with the surgery.

Over the weekend, Minaj shared a video teasing her and Ice Spice’s upcoming song for the Barbie movie, a new take on “Barbie Girl.” The selfie video offers several looks of Minaj’s body. She doesn’t address her breasts in the video or its caption, but in a comment on the post, she wrote, “New boobs who dis? [melting face emoji].”

Meanwhile, Minaj is optimistic about the rest of the year, having said recently, “NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius’. That’s it & that’s all.”