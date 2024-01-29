Things are getting rough between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion right now, and Minaj just escalated the beef with a new diss track, “Big Foot.”

On just the song’s introduction, Minaj addresses Megan’s contract dispute with Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment, the death of Megan’s mother, and Megan’s Gayle King interview in which she cried but didn’t appear to shed actual tears. According to Genius, those lyrics are:

“Your flow is such a bore

Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw

B*tch, you better stop that dialogue (28 sh*t)

‘Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue

(Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha) Sigh

How you f*ck your mother man when she die?

How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?

Chile, bye

Big foot, but you still a small fry

Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie (Ay, yo).”

Elsewhere, Minaj accuses Megan of lying about getting shot by Tory Lanez (“F*ck you get shot with no scar?), criticizes her rapping abilities (“They got you all them Grammys, but your flow’s still a no”), and claims Megan copies her (“Tryna steal the sauce, I said, ‘Get up out my cook book'”).

Listen to “Big Foot” above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.