Getty Image

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion secured their friendship over an impromptu Instagram live session last night. During the stream, the two rappers talked about everything from career advice to internet trolling. The live session has fans thinking the two will link up to collaborate on music.

Nicki Minaj began an Instagram live session last night where she planned to talk to her fans and discuss a winner for her viral Megatron Challenge. Instead, fans urged the “Bed” rapper to add Megan Thee Stallion to the stream.

Once the two were on a screen together, they began discussing music and their lives. At one point during the stream, Nicki and Meg started dancing together. Meg then defended Nicki’s reputation, “Stop playing with Nicki Minaj like she ain’t the motherf*cking GOAT.” “Thank you Megan,” Nicki replied.

can we just get @NICKIMINAJ and @theestallion on a song together already 😝 pic.twitter.com/bpPYEjb78P — UPROXX (@UPROXX) July 28, 2019

Megan and Nicki seemed like they had become fast friends.