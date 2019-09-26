Nicki Minaj Un-Retires To Contribute A Verse To PNB Rock’s ‘Fendi’ With Murda Beatz

Only a few weeks after announcing her retirement from the rap game to start a family, Nicki Minaj is already back with a new verse on PNB Rock’s new single, “Fendi.” Produced by Murda Beatz, the song is a bubbly celebration of designer goods with PNB Rock singing in a syrupy falsetto and Nicki spitting a machine-gun verse that finds her in top form — as she usually is when not being tasked with doing the heavy lifting on her songs lately. According to Elle magazine, the track coincides with Nicki’s upcoming collection with the iconic fashion house, Fendi Prints On.

Nicki’s collaboration with the brand comes as no surprise to longtime listeners; not only has she praised the label in many of her songs, she also appeared on the cover art for her 2018 single “Chun-Li” decked out in a Fendi bikini. “Chun-Li” is also the track on which she coined the catchphrase “Fendi prints on” that now adorns her collaboration with the brand. As for why the song dropped after her retirement, it’s probable that she recorded her verse before the announcement and is only just releasing it now.

PNB Rock, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his latest studio album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which released this spring and featured appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Diplo, Lil Skies, Quavo, and XXXTentacion.

PNB Rock is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.