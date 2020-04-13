Getty Image
Nicki Minaj Stans Are Out To Cancel Doja Cat After She Called Them 'Twitter Gangsters'

When Megan Thee Stallion pointed to fans as the source of beef between female rappers, she had a point; many past feuds were fueled by rumors and hearsay from fans and press. In recent years, though, there’s one fan base that has been at the center of most of the controversy though: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz, who have tried to pit their favorite against Cardi B and are now apparently trying to do the same with burgeoning star Doja Cat.

After Doja Cat shared a fan’s drawing of herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj on the cover of Rolling Stone, a Doja fan suggested a minor change only to be challenged by one of the Barbz. Although it seemed to only be an innocent question on the face, Doja was clearly aware of some of the account or the tactics, advising her own supporter to “stop responding to them” because “they’re Twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone.” According to Doja Cat, Barbz “live and breathe being f*ckin immature.”

It didn’t take long for the tweet to garner the attention of the Barbz as a whole, who set about throwing a #DojaCatIsOverParty, which quickly trended on Twitter. However, Doja — who is no stranger to being “canceled” after taking flack over old tweets in the wake of her viral hit “Mooo!” — turned the tables on her critics, as many of the tweets in the hashtag are now dominated by Doja Cat supporters defending her from the “toxic” attacks from Nicki’s fans.

For her part, Doja seems to be ignoring the controversy, focusing instead on making “dank memes” and posting goofy TikTok videos eating Band-Aids.

Check out the tweets above.

