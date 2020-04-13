When Megan Thee Stallion pointed to fans as the source of beef between female rappers, she had a point; many past feuds were fueled by rumors and hearsay from fans and press. In recent years, though, there’s one fan base that has been at the center of most of the controversy though: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz, who have tried to pit their favorite against Cardi B and are now apparently trying to do the same with burgeoning star Doja Cat.

After Doja Cat shared a fan’s drawing of herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj on the cover of Rolling Stone, a Doja fan suggested a minor change only to be challenged by one of the Barbz. Although it seemed to only be an innocent question on the face, Doja was clearly aware of some of the account or the tactics, advising her own supporter to “stop responding to them” because “they’re Twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone.” According to Doja Cat, Barbz “live and breathe being f*ckin immature.”

Stop responding to them they’re twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone. they live and breathe being fuckin immature. — rap of poop (@DojaCat) April 13, 2020

It didn’t take long for the tweet to garner the attention of the Barbz as a whole, who set about throwing a #DojaCatIsOverParty, which quickly trended on Twitter. However, Doja — who is no stranger to being “canceled” after taking flack over old tweets in the wake of her viral hit “Mooo!” — turned the tables on her critics, as many of the tweets in the hashtag are now dominated by Doja Cat supporters defending her from the “toxic” attacks from Nicki’s fans.

barbz are the most sensitive yet toxic fan base i’ve ever seen like holy shit #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/t23Xk1fAId — sharod (@itzsharody) April 13, 2020

Man the barbz are toxic. Your favorite artist wasn't able to grow with her music & as a result people move on. I love Doja Cat & i love Lizzo, Noname is dope too. Yall just bitter. Doja cat isn't going anywhere.

Thanks for coming to my ted talk.#dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/h1iS3RORib — David 2K 🇳🇬 (@dkhasar) April 13, 2020

Hmm… another female rapper is making it big and dominating the industry…I’m sensing a pattern with these cancellation parties…y’all heifers needz to grow up! STOP CREATING DRAMA THAT LITERALLY NOBODY CARES ABOUT EXCEPT FOR YOU!! #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/HdbKSq19k8 — 🔥 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊 🔥 (@garnetf1re) April 13, 2020

Me trying to explain to my friends that the #dojacatisoverparty is stupid and how barbs overreact to everything and how this will all be forgotten in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jbgSmt7viV — Jadah The Creator (@Jadah_jay1) April 13, 2020

Me seeing the toxic ass Nicki Minaj fan base trying to cancel another artist #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/uQUvCbtLHf — PotatoJoeLikesPugs ⁶𓅓#Sora4Smash (@PLikespugs) April 13, 2020

For her part, Doja seems to be ignoring the controversy, focusing instead on making “dank memes” and posting goofy TikTok videos eating Band-Aids.

