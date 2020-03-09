Doja Cat Doesn’t ‘Give A F*ck’ About The Coronavirus: ‘I’m Not Scared’

The coronavirus has been one of the biggest news items for months now, and people around the world continue to be concerned. So far, there have been over 100,000 cases of coronavirus globally, and over 3,800 people have died as a result of COVID-19. If you ask Doja Cat, though, the coronavirus isn’t something to worry about, as she does not seem to be concerned at all.

In an Instagram Live video from over the weekend, the rapper shared her thoughts about the coronavirus. She seems to think the coronavirus is just an over-hyped flu, and and that it doesn’t take much to prevent an infection: “B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu! I would literally… I’m not scared. Y’all are p*ssy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Other musicians don’t feel the same way, as some of them have canceled international tour dates for precautionary reasons, including BTS, The National, and plenty of others. Additionally, Ultra Music festival was also recently canceled for the same reason.