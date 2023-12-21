Nicki Minaj answered some fan questions on Twitter, particularly if she would ever jump into the studio to collaborate with Taylor Swift. The answer was, obviously, yes, as Minaj didn’t hesitate to shower Swift with praise.

She responded that she would love to work with her “in a heartbeat.”

In a heart beat — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

“The QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” Minaj wrote in a separate tweet. “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!!”

The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!! She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!! I was simply discussing vinyls w/the barbz due to questions they had for me… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

“The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records,” she added, as she also discussed her own vinyl sales.

This is a CELEBRATION!!!!! I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. But!!!! The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records. Any more questions on this? Who’d like to get cussed TF out? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

Except for a brief 2015 feud, Swift and Minaj have been longtime friends. When the rapper dropped her song “Super Bass” years ago, as she was just getting started, Swift gave it a boost in listeners by promoting it.