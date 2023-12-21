nicki minaj taylor swift
Music

Nicki Minaj Would Collaborate With Fellow ‘Sag Queen’ Taylor Swift ‘In A Heartbeat’

Nicki Minaj answered some fan questions on Twitter, particularly if she would ever jump into the studio to collaborate with Taylor Swift. The answer was, obviously, yes, as Minaj didn’t hesitate to shower Swift with praise.

She responded that she would love to work with her “in a heartbeat.”

“The QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” Minaj wrote in a separate tweet. “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!!”

“The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records,” she added, as she also discussed her own vinyl sales.

Except for a brief 2015 feud, Swift and Minaj have been longtime friends. When the rapper dropped her song “Super Bass” years ago, as she was just getting started, Swift gave it a boost in listeners by promoting it.

A few months ago, fans had speculated if the two were actually working on music together for Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The theories started after Swift included the word “Sagittarius” in her puzzle on Google, which was tied to the album. Considering the two both share the same star sign, it seemed like a possibility.

“That’s my favorite Sagittarius over there,” Swift also described about Minaj at this year’s Video Music Awards.

Check out Minaj’s recent tweets about her love for Swift above.

