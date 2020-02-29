NLE Choppa Gets Trigger-Happy On His New Song, “100 Shots”

For the past couple of months, NLE Choppa has been teasing the release of his upcoming major-label debut album. The campaign began with the November release of his heartfelt song, “Forever,” which was followed by “Famous Hoes” and his homey effort, “Side,” from December. After kicking off 2020 with “Exotic” then collaborating with Polo G and Stunna 4 Vegas for “Go Stupid,” NLE Choppa has once again dropped a new track.

The track is called “100 Shots,” and accompanying it is a video, which you can watch above. The song sees the young artist on a tangent as he sporadically bounces through the open spaces of his home before bringing the same energy to the great outdoors. The video continues with him taking his antics to the streets of an LA neighborhood and a local gas station.

Upon sharing the song and video, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to reveal that his major-label debut could, perhaps, arrive next week. He then asked his many followers to share the video on Twitter and get the word of the forthcoming album’s release out.

You can watch the video for “100 Shots” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group