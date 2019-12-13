NLE Choppa is a star on the rise and in his new video for “Side” from his upcoming project Cottonwood, the 17-year-old Memphis native pays homage to his roots, showing off his upbringing and youthful exuberance alongside his parents, who also appear in the video trying to hold in grins at his goofy behavior.

The video will be one of six from the Cottonwood project, an 11-minute short film incorporating each track. All of the songs will get a separate, director’s cut music video made up of footage from the film and shots that didn’t make it in. “Side” is presented as a birthday gift to Choppa’s mom who asks him toward the end of the video, “Boy, what happened?” His solemn response: “Let me tell you — Cottonwood.” Presumably, the rest of the story will be told in the film.

Choppa is having a standout year, as at the beginning of 2017, he was a relative unknown, but 12 months later, his breakout single “Shotta Flow” and his appearances on songs from established stars like Asian Doll, Bhad Bhabie (yes, the “catch me outside” girl, whose “Get Like Me” video with Choppa has 13 million views on YouTube), Lil Durk, Smokepurpp, and Yella Beezy, and tracks with fellow up-and-comers Blueface, Rubi Rose, and Skyxxx have made him a bonafide star.

Check out the video for “Side” above and look out for Cottonwood, due December 20 on United Masters.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.