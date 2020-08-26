NLE Choppa Exhibits Superpowers In His Surreal ‘Daydream’ Video

NLE Choppa‘s new video for “Daydream” surrounds the teen star with a wealth of eye-popping images directed by Ethan Lader. With nods to the Black Lives Matter movement and the violence that follows rappers, the burgeoning star knows how to get attention and keep it, with the help of some green screen, CGI, and his own magnetic charisma.

Lyrically, the song is right in line with most of the rest of his debut album, Top Shotta, with Big L-esque shock value punchlines (“Why did you kill ’em? I did it for Satan”) and tough-guy threats (“Bag on his hat, he gone in a day / We know where he at, and we know where he stay”), but the video adds in some surreal imagery to keep things visually fresh, including having Choppa rap in a room full of chalk outlines, while standing on shark-infested waters, and while riding a speeding bullet. The most striking scene involves a bit of teenage wish fulfillment, as Choppa is confronted by police officers in riot gear and activates Superman-style heat vision to blast them away.

Watch NLE Choppa’s ‘Daydream’ video above. Top Shotta is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.