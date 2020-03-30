Drake Shares The First Photos Of His Son Adonis In An Emotional Instagram Post

Drake has been protective of his son’s exposure to the public. Adonis, who is two years old now, was mentioned by Pusha T in a song that came out during their feud, and Drake later confirmed his existence on Scorpion. Drake is apparently ready to open up about his family life a little more now, as he has shared the first photos of his and Sophie Brussaux’s child.

Taking to Instagram, Drake shared a gallery of pictures of his family, which mostly featured photos of Adonis. He also wrote a lengthy caption for the post, styled as a letter to Adonis in which he offers life advice and wisdom like, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” and, “You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift.” Drake ended the post, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Read Drake’s full post below.