NLE Choppa found success in many ways this year. The Memphis native shared his debut album, Top Shotta, one that featured a good amount of highlight releases including “Walk Em Down” with Roddy Ricch. Soon after he earned a spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman class list alongside notable newcomers like Jack Harlow, Chicka, Mulatto, Polo G, and more.

Despite the success, NLE Choppa announced he was going to switch things up for the foreseeable future, promising to no longer rap about violence in his music. Staying true to this promise, he returns with a video for “Bryson” off his newly-released album, From Dark To Light.

The video finds Choppa living up to the positive lifestyle that he promised he would take on in his future music. Depicting himself as a neighborhood hero, the Memphis native gives back to the community while also using his peace and positivity to save his fellow neighbors from danger. One of 13 songs off From Dark To Light, the project also presents guest appearances from Big Sean and Ink.

The Memphis native first previewed the shift in musical content last month when he announced his decision to no longer rap about violence. “Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song,” he said in a tweet. “I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

You can watch the “Bryson” video above.

From Dark To Light is out now via Warner. Get it here.

