NLE Choppa Wants Fans To Skip The Travis Scott Meal In Favor Of A Vegan Diet

NLE Choppa wants fans to skip the McDonald’s Travis Scott meal in favor of a plant-based diet, tweeting “go eat some vegetables” as the burger chain sees a surge in Quarter Pounder sales thanks to the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s most enthusiastic fans. The 17-year-old Memphis rapper is turning over a new leaf just as the 28-year-old Houston rapper is flexing with his McDonald’s collab, claiming he will no longer rap about violence and tweeting a lot like Jaden Smith once did at the same age.

The 2020 XXL Freshman made his opinion clear over the weekend, posting tweet encouraging fans to switch up their diets. “Eat healthy man,” he wrote. “That food y’all eating can f*cc with your mental too.” He followed up by recommending followers “Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables! Eat plant based foods!”

Of course, Travis Scott fans — and fans of fast food in general, I guess, took none too kindly to NLE Choppa’s suggestions. His replies were quickly swamped by a backlash from Twitter jokesters who promptly compared the sandwich to his music. However, there were also plenty of supportive tweets, proving that folks on Twitter can argue about just about anything.

See some of the responses to NLE Choppa’s diet advice above and check out the best, worst, and weirdest items from the Travis Scott/McDonald’s collab collection here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

