NLE Choppa wants fans to skip the McDonald’s Travis Scott meal in favor of a plant-based diet, tweeting “go eat some vegetables” as the burger chain sees a surge in Quarter Pounder sales thanks to the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s most enthusiastic fans. The 17-year-old Memphis rapper is turning over a new leaf just as the 28-year-old Houston rapper is flexing with his McDonald’s collab, claiming he will no longer rap about violence and tweeting a lot like Jaden Smith once did at the same age.

The 2020 XXL Freshman made his opinion clear over the weekend, posting tweet encouraging fans to switch up their diets. “Eat healthy man,” he wrote. “That food y’all eating can f*cc with your mental too.” He followed up by recommending followers “Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables! Eat plant based foods!”

Eat healthy man that food y’all eating can fucc with your mental too 💯💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 12, 2020

Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables ‼️ eat plant based foods‼️ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 12, 2020

Of course, Travis Scott fans — and fans of fast food in general, I guess, took none too kindly to NLE Choppa’s suggestions. His replies were quickly swamped by a backlash from Twitter jokesters who promptly compared the sandwich to his music. However, there were also plenty of supportive tweets, proving that folks on Twitter can argue about just about anything.

A spiritual diet contains of vegetables, fruit & water. They’re all living things & give you greater energy. For example, Water, you affirm it positively and whatever u say will be projected into you. Human bodies are made up of 70% water btw. — 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐫 (@thefemaledurkio) September 12, 2020

I bet those Burgers slaps harder than your music 😂 — CEBI$A🌵 (@Mthunzi_Cebisa) September 12, 2020

Fast food restaurants are gross. Eat them vegetables, fruits, and protein observe all the nutrients and vitamins — Vivi 🌙 (@Vivianaaa01) September 12, 2020

He jus mad cuz he know he never gonna have his own choppa burger https://t.co/76HCO5pQAG — max (@max_lieberman) September 13, 2020

See some of the responses to NLE Choppa’s diet advice above and check out the best, worst, and weirdest items from the Travis Scott/McDonald’s collab collection here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.