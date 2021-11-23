Last year’s Grammy Awards were miraculous to say the least. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that even an awards ceremony — albeit a socially-distanced one — was able to go down, was a testament to the Recording Academy taking every possible measure to ensure that Beyoncé could surprise Megan Thee Stallion on stage as the pair claimed their Best Rap Song award for “Savage.”

But a lot goes into the awards process, including a number of committees meeting ahead of time to parse out the awards nominees for each of the then 84 categories, and now 86 overall. But given the unpredictability of the pandemic, one of these committees couldn’t meet and the 2021 nominees for Best Immersive Audio Album were not announced. So the award was pushed out to 2022. Here’s how a statement from the Grammy’s read last year explaining what happened:

“Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.”

So that later date turned out to be today, along with the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards as well. The Best Immersive Audio Album nominees for the 63rd annual awards can be seen, along with the full list of all nominees, here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.