Megan Thee Stallion Was Shocked Beyonce Showed Up For Their Record-Breaking Grammy Win

Last year Cardi B made history by winning Best Rap Album for her debut Invasion Of Privacy, becoming the first woman to ever do so. This year, Megan and Beyonce continued to pave the way for women in hip-hop by picking up the trophy for Best Rap Performance, and later on, for Best Rap Song for their collaboration on the “Savage (Remix).” That win puts Beyonce up to 27 Grammys total — including her earlier win with “Brown Skin Girl” for Best Music Video — and she has now tied a huge Grammys record.

This was what they looked like when the win was announced:

Pretty classic surprise expressions, right there. For her part, Megan didn’t even know Beyonce was present at the ceremony, so got another big surprise when she saw Bey walking up to the stage to help accept the trophy:

Finally, hearing from Beyonce in person was almost gift enough, and the way her and Megan have supported each other has been pretty inspiring, too.

But before they could even get off the stage, tonight’s host Trevor Noah stopped the pair to let them know with the addition of two more Grammys tonight, Beyonce has now tied the record for most awards any female artist has received. That doesn’t mean we’re not still mad Lemonade was snubbed, but it does help a little.

