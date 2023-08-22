Earlier this month, Noname returned with her new album Sundial, her highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s dreamy Room 25. There was plenty of controversy, including backlash over a verse from Jay Electronica and a song that manages to diss Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar.
The singer announced that she’s bringing her Sundial tracks to stages this fall. It’s her first tour in four years. She’ll be kicking off the run in her hometown of Chicago, and stopping by major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit, Dallas, Seattle, and more.
Find the full tour dates below.
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
10/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/13 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave – Mainroom
10/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/19 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/13 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/25 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/27 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge
10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
11/02 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
11/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/07 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/08 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
11/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/15 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater