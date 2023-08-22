Earlier this month, Noname returned with her new album Sundial, her highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s dreamy Room 25. There was plenty of controversy, including backlash over a verse from Jay Electronica and a song that manages to diss Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar.

The singer announced that she’s bringing her Sundial tracks to stages this fall. It’s her first tour in four years. She’ll be kicking off the run in her hometown of Chicago, and stopping by major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit, Dallas, Seattle, and more.

Find the full tour dates below.

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

10/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/13 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave – Mainroom

10/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/19 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/13 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/25 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/27 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge

10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

11/02 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

11/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/07 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/08 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

11/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/15 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater