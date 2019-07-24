Noname Is Getting Fans Excited About Reading With Her New Online Book Club

A bit over a week ago, Noname put out some feelers on social media for a new project she wanted to launch. On July 14, she tweeted, “Tryna see something: Reweet this if you would be a member of Noname’s Book Club.” She apparently generated a good amount of interest, because Noname has now officially launched “Noname’s Book Club.”

Noname has set up a simple website for the book club, which shows which books are the focus of the month. The first two books are Pedagogy Of The Oppressed by Brazilian philosopher Paulo Freire, and We Are Never Meeting In Real Life, an essay collection by Samantha Irby.

The same day as her initial message, Noname also explained the aim of the club, tweeting, “Noname’s Book Club will highlight progressive work from writers of Color and writers within the LGBTQ community! Comment below with some books you love.” Shortly after that, she also asked for suggestions, tweeting, “All suggestions for monthly reads should be sent to nonamebookclub91@gmail.com. Only recommend 3 titles with a brief description why they should be prioritized.”

She also explained the structure of the club, saying, “We will post 2 books each month so people can chose between informative text and more creative work. You can read 2 books a month or just choose one. I’m reading Jackson Rising for those wanting to read something now but we officially start August 1st.” She also added, “At the end of every month we’ll be taping a podcast to discuss the books!”

Noname cited her mother as an inspiration for the club, writing, “My mother was the first black woman in Chicago to own a bookstore!!! @NonameBooks will honor that legacy.”

It looks like Noname’s new endeavor might encourage some fans to pick up more books than they may have otherwise. Noname has been sharing excited reactions from fans expressing how much they’re looking forward to getting the books and going through them.

It turns out that the book club might also turn into a live event. Somebody asked Noname, “What do you think about setting up some in person book clubs in major cities,” and she responded yesterday, “Literally working on this now.”

