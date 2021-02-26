Noname has yet to fail on the musical front. The Chicago rapper has given fans great bodies of work with her Telefone and Room 25 albums in addition to a collection of impressive guest features and standalone singles. With that being said, this fall will mark three years since Room 25, but hopefully, by then the rapper will have released her third album, Factory Baby, a project she announced back in 2019. As we await an official release date for it, Noname returns with what could be the project’s first single in “Rainforest.”

The single fits perfectly with much of the music in her catalog. It’s backed by production that carries a slight groove while Noname lets her thoughts about a number of topics, including her displeasure with billionaires and the people who support them. The track arrives after she announced it in a very nonchalant way earlier this month. “lmao i don’t even know how to promote myself as a rapper anymore but my song Rainforest drops in a few weeks,” she wrote in a tweet.

lmao i don’t even know how to promote myself as a rapper anymore but my song Rainforest drops in a few weeks 🌱 — 🌱 (@noname) February 1, 2021

The song is her first release since last year’s “Song 33,” a track she dropped in response to J. Cole’s controversial “Snow On Tha Bluff” record. As for Factory Baby, it remains to be seen when the album will drop, but when it does, it could be Noname’s last album as she revealed in 2019 that she would quit music after its release because her “heart isn’t fully in it anymore.”

Check out the song in the video above.