For those who held their breath until Normani released new music, you can take that well-deserved deep exhale. Yesterday (March 22), the singer took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to tease that a major announcement regarding her long-awaited debut album, Dopamine, would arrive today.

Hi, Thank you for your patience. This matter will be addressed tomorrow at 1:59pm EST. – Management https://t.co/rdDgcnjgQ2 — Normani (@Normani) March 22, 2024

As promised, today (March 23), Normani announced the title, release date, and featured artist of the project’s forthcoming lead single. So, come April 26, the body of work’s first taste, “1:59,” will shut down the doubters.

For now, not much else is known about the upcoming track. But after several false album rollout starts filled with bangers such as 2019’s “Motivation” and 2021’s “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, this news is just the reassurance fans needed. The time of clapping back at trolls online for claiming “she’s not hungry” for music anymore is behind her. Normani is locked in, so supporters will continue to hope.

During a sit-down with Who What Wear Normani, she discussed the project’s sonic vision. “The album feels like a liberation and like a season of freedom,” she said. “Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything [she] has been through to get to this moment.”

Dopamine is out this year via RCA Records. Find more information here.