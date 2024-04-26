Ever since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018, fans have been waiting for Normani to drop her debut solo album. She has delivered the top-10 singles “Love Lies” with Khalid and “Dancing With A Stranger”” with Sam Smith, but as of 2024, fans are still waiting for the album.

That’s about to change soon, though. In February, Normani, at long last, announced that her debut album is called Dopamine, and that it is set for a 2024 release. Now, we have more concrete release date info.

Today (April 26), Normani shared “1:59,” a new single featuring Gunna. Alongside that song came confirmation that Dopamine is scheduled for release on June 14.

yeeee 1:59 out now and DOPAMINE coming JUNE 14th 🖤 https://t.co/Jz0IxkkfGi pic.twitter.com/8DCJhzPP7g — Normani (@Normani) April 26, 2024

In a February interview with Who What Wear, Normani said of the album, “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment. I know I needed time, experiences, and space coming out of [Fifth Harmony] in order to become the version of myself I needed to be. Without [all of that], I would not be able to exist within the creative space that I am in now. I would not be able to make the type of music I’m making now.”

Dopamine is out 6/14 via RCA Records. Find more information here.