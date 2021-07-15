Many believed that Normani would have her moment a couple of years ago after her previous group, Fifth Harmony, split and left its respective artists to set out on their solo paths. Normani released a collection of singles from 2018 to 2019, which included work with Sam Smith, 6lack, and Khalid, but after one of her most popular efforts, “Motivation,” arrived in 2019, the singer seemed to disappear, apart from guest features. Luckily, the singer is finally ready to share some new tunes.

On Friday, July 16, Normani will share her first single in almost two years: a track titled “Wild Side,” which will come with a guest appearance from Cardi B. Normani shared the news on her social media accounts.

The announcement comes after she previewed a new song back in February. “Know it’s been a while,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. It’s still unknown whether or not the previewed track is “Wild Side,” but the song is quite the slow-tempo effort, making it a huge contrast to “Motivation” and its upbeat production. She also used the video to remind viewers of her impressive dance skills.

