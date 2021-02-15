Last week, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North went viral for a beautiful landscape painting that she made, which was especially impressive considering that she’s only 7 years old. Right away, her work drew Bob Ross comparisons, and now North has gotten some attention from the Bob Ross Experience, a museum that is housed in a refurbished version of Ross’ former studio.

TMZ reports that Sarah Strohl of Bob Ross Inc. says the company was “thrilled” to see North’s painting and that they’re inviting her to visit the Muncie, Indiana museum. If North were to find her way to Muncie, she would be able to check out Ross’s paintings and take a class to learn about Ross’ painting techniques from a certified instructor.

After North’s painting was first shared, some people questioned whether the young artist actually painted it herself. That prompted outrage from Kardashian, who wrote on social media, “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! […] I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”