Migos rapper Offset apparently found himself at the wrong end of a potentially scary situation last night: TMZ reports he was detained by police following a report of a person with a gun at a Los Angeles shopping center.

The publication says the call came shortly before 8 p.m., and the caller reported a person with a gun in the parking structure of The Grove. The person who had the weapon allegedly fled the scene, and Offset and members of his entourage were detained. A video shows Offset being pushed against a wall while being handcuffed, as he, clearly frustrated by what was happening, asks why he is being placed in cuffs.

Later, police reportedly found two guns at the scene, and Offset and three others were taken to the police station for additional questioning. No official arrests were made. Just before midnight, two of the people detained admitted the guns were theirs, so Offset was released.

Offset has not shared a public comment about the situation, but he seems to have at least confirmed that he is not currently in police custody. After the time he was reportedly released, he shared a video on his Instagram Story, a dark clip that shows off a sparkly watch and is captioned, “The devil is a lie / I’m covered by the blood of Jesus.”