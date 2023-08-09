It seems Offset’s legal battle with his formal label, Quality Control Music, has come to a close after he decided to drop the lawsuit and reached a settlement with them, according to TMZ.

The rapper had first filed to sue the company in August of 2022, citing that the label was allegedly trying to control his rights to own and the ability to make more solo music outside of Migos and not honoring their past agreements. Specifically, he referred to a deal made in January 2021 that was negotiated, then ignored.

“Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality,” Quality Control released in a statement previously. “Offset remains a part of QC. Back to business.”

Earlier this year, the label’s owners also claimed that Offset’s solo music was owned by them and past agreements were invalidated because he spoke out about it online, according to HipHopDX.

But Offset’s lawyer has pushed against this, claiming, “Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset.”

Because of this, although the lawsuit between Offset and Quality Control has been settled, he will not be releasing his future solo music through them.