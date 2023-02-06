Rather than bringing his brothers back together, Takeoff’s murder last year only seems to have set off even more disputes in hip-hop. In addition to apparently sparking a physical confrontation between remaining Migos members Quavo and Offset at last night’s Grammys ceremony, it’s also led to friction between Offset and Houston rap impresario J. Prince.

Prince, in a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, offered some criticism of Offset. Downplaying Offset’s importance to Migos’ success, he said, “The truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of these different cameras and all kinds of shit. The truth of the matter is, n***, you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. For you to be taking these positions that you taking. I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things. I’ma just say this to you. Don’t never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

Offset replied in a video on Instagram, calling out Prince for his gangster image. “First off, y’all n****s speaking on my real brother,” he shot back. “. “I don’t know what the f*ck y’all n****s got going on. Y’all n****s speaking on my real brother. How dare you n****s even speak on me and Take relationship? I don’t know you from a can of paint. Y’all n****s don’t know how me and my brother rocked. You trying to clear your face. This your fifth interview… You ain’t think about his momma? You ain’t think about the family? We ain’t said nothing. Nobody said nothing but you.”

“Who y’all n****s think y’all is, John Gotti? Ain’t nobody going for none of that… And, if you heard something from me, I’ma tell you it’s gon’ come from me. Call my phone. Y’all n****s going off some ‘he say, she say’ sh*t. And y’all airing it out on interviews, talking about ‘I said this.’ Call my phone, homie. You call my phone we’ll have a conversation.”

J. Prince’s involvement appears to stem from the fact that Takeoff was murdered in Houston, and it appeared that his son, Jas Prince, was at the scene, leading to speculation and rumors that he was somehow involved in Takeoff’s death. Since then, police have arrested two suspects, but you know how that goes: once a rumor has begun to circulate, little can stop it.