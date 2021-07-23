OhGeesy Announces His Solo Debut With ‘Big Bad Wolf’ Featuring YG

After gaining popularity as the de facto frontman for West Coast party rap crew Shoreline Mafia, LA’s OhGeesy plans to release his debut solo mixtape, Geezyworld Vol. 1, later this summer. To help drum up interest, he solicits YG’s co-sign on his latest single, “Big Bad Wolf,” dropping a money-and-women-themed video for the song that finds the two rappers caught up in a veritable blizzard of bills.

In addition to bundling up against the cash storm, YG and OhGeesy make it rain at the strip club as they spit their turnt-up boasts.

Although Geezyworld Vol. 1 will be OhGeesy’s solo debut, he’s built up enough experience and connections in the rap game to warrant an impressive list of guest stars which not only includes fellow LA upstarts like BlueBucksClan but also features bigger stars like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DaBaby. You can see the full tracklist below.

Watch OhGeesy’s “Big Bad Wolf” video featuring YG above.

Geezyworld Vol. 1 is due 8/27 on Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

1. “Intro

2. “Startn Up” Feat. Central Cee

3. “Get Fly” Feat. DaBaby

4. “Big Bad Wolf” Feat. YG

5. “Keeper” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

6. “Secret Service”

7. “Coochie” Feat. Moe Faygoo

8. “Po’ Up”

9. “Who Else” Feat. BlueBucksClan

10. “Peaches N Cream”

11. “They Don’t Know”

OhGeesy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.