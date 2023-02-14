Yesterday (February 12) was a massive day for Rihanna. The pop star made her long-awaited, nerve-wracking comeback with her legendary performance at the Super Bowl. While fans are stoked about this, many are also expressing discomfort and frustration about something another celebrity said involving the “Umbrella” singer.

Olivia Wilde posted a video of ASAP Rocky, famously Rihanna’s boo, on her Instagram Story. “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” she wrote. The quote-tweets on Pop Base’s post about it are far surpassing the retweets; users are dunking on Wilde, especially for tagging Rihanna in the Instagram Story while being so flirty.

Olivia Wilde reacts to video of A$AP Rocky recording Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl: “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge.” pic.twitter.com/P0VfghBw9D — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Of course, no one will let this ruin the special moment for Rihanna or her fans. On the contrary, it only gets better from here, mainly because she revealed in an interview that she’s “exploring, discovering, creating things that are new” in music.

She said, “Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, and creating things that are new. Things that are different. Things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans [or] the people that know the music that I put out. I just wanna play. I wanna have fun. I want to have to fun with music.”