Nigerian superstar Omah Lay just dropped a new heater in time for summer. On “Woman,” the latest cut from his upcoming album, Boy Alone, he celebrates the lovely lady in his life.

“Anything I do is for my woman,” Lay says on the fiery Afrobeats track. In the song’s accompanying visual, filmed in Nigeria, Lay is surrounded by models, but keeps his eye on one woman in particular. They ride in a car, dance near a harbor, and hang out in an apartment, where they feast upon gold-crusted burgers.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Lay spoke about the recent wave in popularity of Afrobeats in North America and what he enjoys about performing in the US.

“It feels more present when we come out here,” Lay said. “They could just listen to it and that’s it. But actually seeing the Afrobeats artists right here in America, it’s like, ‘OK, that’s close to home,’ Afrobeats makes you dance. And I think this is the time when the world is in that headspace. The world wants to dance.”

Boy Alone is out 6/24 via KeyQaad / Sire Records. Pre-save it here.

