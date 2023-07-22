Ozuna is slated to headline Baja Beach Fest 2023 at Rosarito Beach in Mexico next month. Hopefully, he’s considering putting his “Soso” remix with Omah Lay on his setlist. Lay released the deluxe version of his 2022 Boy Alone album last month, and the Ozuna-boosted “Soso” received the video treatment this week.

The three-minute visual begins with Lay walking up to a luxurious villa at night. A woman stands out in the dark. We see Ozuna approaching a different woman. She’s tending to her horses before Ozuna (literally) sweeps her off her feet, and they start dancing. Later, Lay has his chance to impress his romantic interest. They slow dance atop a building overlooking a lush, tropical landscape.

As described in a press release, “The visual stands out as his most stunning and cinematic yet. … Balancing two extremes, it combines intimate vignettes and expansive vistas. Most importantly, it illuminates the chemistry between these two global superstars, uniting styles and cultures all at once.”

Uproxx named Lay’s Boy Alone among “The Best Afrobeats Albums of 2022,” lauding, “It takes a certain kind of strength to be as openly vulnerable as Omah Lay is, and to his benefit, his will to do so helped him to create a great body of work.”

Watch the “Soso” video above.

Omah Lay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.