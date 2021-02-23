It looks like new music is on the way from Roddy Ricch, whose breakout track “The Box” dominated charts this summer. But unfortunately for the rapper and his crew, shots rang out on set at a video shoot Sunday. Several hours after the news broke, Ricch has now taken to social media to let fans know he was unharmed.

Per a report from WSB-TV Atlanta, Ricch and his collaborator 42 Dugg were filming at a scrap yard in south Atlanta when shots were fired. 42 Dugg took to his Instagram Stories to clarify that he did not get shot and thanked his followers for their concern. Now, Ricch has similarly marked himself safe in a tweet. “aint nobody shoot at me. we all good,” he wrote following the incident. “im juss tryna feed the streets.”

aint nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) February 22, 2021

Two members of the film crew, Antoine Blake, and Vernon Moulder, were hit by the bullets but were able to take themselves to a nearby hospital. Another attendee of the video shoot, Peter Cook, was injured by debris resulting from the chaos. Teresa Lakes, a medic who was on set to assist with COVID screening, described the scene, “Everyone started running, trying to get out or take cover; lot of places to take cover in there,” she said. “Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ’em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse than it could have been… could have been worse.”

