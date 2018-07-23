Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oneohtrix Point Never (real name Daniel Lopatin) just released Age Of, his latest full-length album filled with a wild penchant for experimentation, in June, and yet, he still has new music he wants to get out there. He’s releasing The Station EP on July 27 via Warp, and on the same day, he’s also releasing a We’ll Take It EP exclusively on 12″ vinyl, which has the same tracklist as The Station EP but with the title track replaced with “We’ll Take It.” Lopatin has shared videos for both namesake songs, and they’re both weird as hell; Lopatin calls them “two tales from the excess/bondage cusp.”

The video for “The Station,” which was directed and animated by Daylen Seu, features some very black animations of a chained figure living in some sort of surreal cave or void or something else similarly strange. Meanwhile, the clip for “We’ll Take It,” directed by Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance, features glitchy and unstable 3D animations, like an unsettling Adult Swim commercial bumper that lasts four minutes.