O.T. Genasis recently released the lively track “Big Shot” with Mustard as well as “When I Get It” with Young Thug, but he didn’t stop there. The rapper debuted his remix of Keyshia Cole’s 2006 R&B hit “Love,” and it’s not your typical remix. He croons the lyrics with out-of-tune vocals and parodies the video as a Crip anthem. The video made some laugh and others confused, but either way, many on Twitter were rightfully perplexed.

After previewing the remix Thursday, Genasis released the full video to accompany the parody song, titled “Never Knew.” Half-screaming and half-singing, he belts out the re-framed lyrics. “Cuh never knew that I was crippin’ / If a n**** get to trippin’ I’mma ride,” he sings in the song’s chorus. The “Never Knew” visual begins the same way as “Love,” with a panning shot of a cityscape. But rather than chronicling a failing relationship, Genasis’ video instead positions the rapper singing in various locations and showing off his blue accessories.

While the intention of the track isn’t clear, people on Twitter couldn’t get enough of it. Needless to say, the video created a love-hate relationship for many.

OT Genasis has this new era figured out. — L.C. Belafonte (@BelafonteL) December 7, 2019

😂 Man I can’t stop watchin that ot genesis crip love remix lol man said …… “Cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuh” pic.twitter.com/OyVcjSZteq — Tré Jones (@tjones_05) December 6, 2019

I be thinkin I sound like Keyshia when I sing Love but in reality I sound just like OT Genasis 😭 https://t.co/3sMUmhJKVn — 🍯 (@ChardinDshae) December 6, 2019

At least OT Genasis isn’t using Autotune. You can hear his soul. pic.twitter.com/GMo4kdkQgx — Narky The Nega-Villain 🐺 (@NarkyTheMaskot) December 6, 2019

Watch OT Genasis’ video to “Never Knew” above.

O.T. Genasis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.